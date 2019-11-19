RSO Young Artists' Competition applications open

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra announced that applications are being accepted for the 2020 Young Artists’ Competition to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
The competition is open to high school age orchestral instrument and piano students residing in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, as well as students of RSO musicians.
The winner will perform alongside the RSO at its April 5 Masterworks Concert. Cash prizes of $800, $600 and $400 will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers, respectively. Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 10.
Application materials and more information are available at racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.