RSO Young Artists' Competition applications open
0 comments

RSO Young Artists' Competition applications open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra announced that applications are being accepted for the 2020 Young Artists’ Competition to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.

The competition is open to high school age orchestral instrument and piano students residing in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, as well as students of RSO musicians.

The winner will perform alongside the RSO at its April 5 Masterworks Concert. Cash prizes of $800, $600 and $400 will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers, respectively. Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 10.

Application materials and more information are available at racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: When teens ask to start dating
Faith & Community

Ask Mr. Dad: When teens ask to start dating

Dear Mr. Dad: My 14-year-old daughter seems to believe that she needs to start dating. She says "all of her friends" are doing it and feels left out. Fourteen just seems too young. I don't think anyone — boy or girl — should start till at least 16. I want to tell her "over my dead body," but I also don't want to be that dad. What can I do?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News