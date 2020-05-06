RSO Summer Pops concert canceled
0 comments

RSO Summer Pops concert canceled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra has canceled its June 26 Summer Pops Concert at Festival Hall.

Due to the ongoing public health situation, the RSO and other involved parties made this difficult decision out of concern for the safety of its audience, musicians and staff. Since concert logistics require significant lead time, this decision was made now rather than closer to the concert date. RSO staff will contact those who have purchased tickets regarding refund options.

Alternative programming options are in development. For more information, go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-676-2941.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Early childhood education is topic

RACINE — "No Small Matter" is the first feature documentary to explore the most overlooked, underestimated and powerful force for change in Am…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News