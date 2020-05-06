RSO Summer Pops concert canceled

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra has canceled its June 26 Summer Pops Concert at Festival Hall.
Due to the ongoing public health situation, the RSO and other involved parties made this difficult decision out of concern for the safety of its audience, musicians and staff. Since concert logistics require significant lead time, this decision was made now rather than closer to the concert date. RSO staff will contact those who have purchased tickets regarding refund options.
Alternative programming options are in development. For more information, go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-676-2941.
