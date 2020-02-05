RSO seeks vocalists for talent showcase

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra seeks vocalists for its 2020 “Racine, Live! Broadway Bound” talent showcase.

Vocalists of all ages are wanted to perform selections from standard musicals for the Lakeside Pops Concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Applicants must be available for rehearsals from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 25 and 27.

To apply send a video recording or link to a video posted on YouTube to beth@racinesymphony.org. Selections can be 3 to 10 minutes in length and must include the performance in its entirety. The performance must be appropriate for accompaniment by the Racine Symphony Orchestra. The Racine Symphony will assume responsibility for music rental.

The submission deadline is March 1. Performers will be selected by Pasquale Laurino, artistic director. Applicants will be notified by April 1. Questions should be directed to beth@racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

