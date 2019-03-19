RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra is looking to appoint new directors who have the experience, connections and energy needed to help steer the organization as it implements strategies and reshape policy and practice to ensure the continued success of the RSO. They are keen to recruit board members who reflect passion for the long-standing tradition of orchestral music and RSO educational programs and initiatives.
In terms of skills and experience, the RSO is particularly interested in recruiting individuals with a background in finance/business, arts, education or marketing, along with a passion for music.
Directors serve a three-year term with the option to serve a second renewable term and are expected to commit a minimum of six hours per month, in addition to monthly board meetings. Directors are expected to contribute to the organization’s financial health and to help identify potential funders, make introductions and help to nurture relationships with potential funders.
Those who are passionate about providing leadership, oversight and support for music should apply by April 11 to be considered for our 2019-20 Board of Directors. To learn more, contact Beth Bender, executive director, at beth@racinesymphony.org or call the Racine Symphony Orchestra at 262-636-9285.
