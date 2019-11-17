RSO receives UPAF Affiliate Grant

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra (RSO) is one of 15 performing arts organizations to receive an Affiliate Grant from the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) in support of its 2019-20 season.
“We are honored to continue our partnership with UPAF," said Beth Bender, Racine Symphony Orchestra executive director. "Their work is crucial to the arts in southeastern Wisconsin and the RSO is grateful for its support.”
The grant will support the RSO’s Pops and Masterworks concerts as well as music education programs through May 2020.
Overall, UPAF awarded a total of more than $176,000 to affiliate performing arts organizations in Racine, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Washington counties.