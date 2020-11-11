RSO receives two grants for season

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra (RSO) recently received two grants in support of its 2020-21 season.
A grant for $10,000 was awarded by the SC Johnson Foundation. This grant will be used to support the RSO’s Masterworks and holiday performances as well as music education programs through May 2021.
The RSO was one of 14 performing arts organizations to receive an Affiliate Grant from the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). This grant will support the RSO’s virtual concerts and music education programs through May 2021.
The RSO has developed plans to deliver the 2020-21 season of orchestral concerts and music education programs in-person or virtually. Details of each project will be announced as the season progresses. For more information on the RSO, go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.
