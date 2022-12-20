 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Journal Times is partnering with Educators Credit Union who are sponsoring 613 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

RSO announces Young Artists' Competition

  • 0

SOMERS — The Racine Symphony Orchestra invites students studying orchestral instruments or piano in grades nine to 12 to compete in the 2023 Young Artists’ Competition at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

The first-place winner must be available to perform as guest soloist with the RSO at the 3 p.m. May 21 Spring Masterworks concert, as well as rehearsals at 7:30 p.m. May 16, 18 and 19. Cash Prizes will be awarded as follows: First place, $800; second place, $600; and third place, $400.

Applications with rules and requirements are listed on the RSO’s website, racinesymphony.org/rso-events/community-education. There is a $25 application fee. Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 20.

Family, teachers, and friends of competing musicians are invited to attend the free competition.

People are also reading…

Fore more information, email info@racinesymphony or call 262-636-9285.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grandpa Time: Having a birthday on Festivus

Grandpa Time: Having a birthday on Festivus

It's hard having a birthday on a major holiday. Amy's birthday falls on New Year's Eve, my mom's birthday was a week before Christmas and poor Kai's birthday falls on Festivus, a holiday for the restivus which revolves around the airing of grievances, feats of strength and no presents.

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans throw out 32% of the food they buy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News