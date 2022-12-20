RSO announces Young Artists' Competition

SOMERS — The Racine Symphony Orchestra invites students studying orchestral instruments or piano in grades nine to 12 to compete in the 2023 Young Artists’ Competition at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

The first-place winner must be available to perform as guest soloist with the RSO at the 3 p.m. May 21 Spring Masterworks concert, as well as rehearsals at 7:30 p.m. May 16, 18 and 19. Cash Prizes will be awarded as follows: First place, $800; second place, $600; and third place, $400.

Applications with rules and requirements are listed on the RSO’s website, racinesymphony.org/rso-events/community-education. There is a $25 application fee. Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 20.

Family, teachers, and friends of competing musicians are invited to attend the free competition.

Fore more information, email info@racinesymphony or call 262-636-9285.