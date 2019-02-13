Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Noah Mercadillo was the top finisher in the Racine Symphony Orchestra's annual Young Artists’ Competition held Feb. 10 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He performed Haydn's Cello Concerto in C.

The competition drew high school instrumental students from Racine and Kenosha counties.

Second place winner went to Sean Steinback on the violin and third place went to Rachel Christensen on the violin.

Mercadillo will entertain with an encore of his winning performance with the Racine Symphony Orchestra at its Masterworks concert at 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the Siena Center, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia. Tickets cost $25. There is no charge for ages 20 and younger. For tickets, go www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

