RACINE — The Racine Founders Rotary Club will host its annual Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship Golf Classic Monday, Sept. 9, at Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave. Registration is from 11 a.m. to noon, lunch is at 11:15 a.m. and the scramble start is at 12:15 p.m. Cocktails and Dinner begin at 5:30 p.m.
Funds raised are used to support the club’s annual scholarship awards to local high school graduates. This year the club awarded five scholarships totaling $10,000.
Named to remember Dennis Barry, a long-standing and energized local Rotarian, the scholarships are intended for students who began their high school career in the bottom 50 percent of their freshmen class but by their senior year have shown significant improvement in their academic performance, as well as active involvement in school and community activities.
Winners also display many positive attributes including “service above self,” the Rotary International motto coined by founder Paul P. Harris who was born in Racine.
The cost is $170 or $680 for a foursome. To register by Aug. 31, call Patrick Booth at 262-504-5552 or email Patrick.booth@ccbtechnology.com.
