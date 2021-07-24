Rotary gavel passed to new president

RACINE — Outgoing Racine Founder’s Rotary Club president Mark Patzke passed the gavel to Chris Terry during the club’s annual “Changing of the Guard” meeting July 1 at the Racine Zoo’s Rotary West pavilion.

Terry will serve as the club’s president and oversee the activities of the club’s Board of Directors for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

An active Rotarian since 2005, Terry becomes the first former member of the Downtown Rotary Club to serve as president of the Founder’s Rotary Club. He previously served as president of the Downtown Rotary Club in 2010-2011.