Rotary gavel passed to new president

RACINE — Outgoing Racine Founder’s Rotary Club president Mark Patzke passed the gavel to Chris Terry during the club’s annual “Changing of the Guard” meeting July 1 at the Racine Zoo’s Rotary West pavilion.
Terry will serve as the club’s president and oversee the activities of the club’s Board of Directors for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
An active Rotarian since 2005, Terry becomes the first former member of the Downtown Rotary Club to serve as president of the Founder’s Rotary Club. He previously served as president of the Downtown Rotary Club in 2010-2011.
Other officers of the club’s 2021-22 Board of Directors are: Laura DeGroot, president-elect and treasurer; Steen Sanderhoff, District 6270 liaison; Tom Leuenberger, Foundation president, secretary and newsletter; Liz Rosenberg, membership chair; Carmella Venturini, fellowship chair; Scott Kortendick, Career Discovery Solutions chair; Ashley Staeck, Dennis Barry STRIVE scholarship chair; Katie Humphrey, public relations chair; Rocky Donovan, vocational service chair; Kevin Cookman, international chair; Alicia Schmitz, community service chair and STRIVE golf outing co-chair; Patrick Booth, STRIVE golf outing co-chair; Norris Richardson, Paul P. Harris Park; Chad Arents and Loretta Baxter, Vegas Night co-chairs; Kelli Stein and Sara Luther-Hagerman, Post Prom co-chairs; and Frank Sterbin, Foundation treasurer.
The mission of Rotary International is “to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.”
The Founder’s Rotary Club meets 7 a.m. weekly at Racine Country Club. For information about joining the local club, visit racinerotary.org.