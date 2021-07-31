Rotarians invite public to inaugural Rotary in the Park

FRANKSVILLE — The Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., will host the inaugural Rotary in the Park rain or shine from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

This family-friendly event, presented by the Racine Founders Rotary Club will feature food trucks, games, activities, live music, raffles and a silent auction — all to raise money for the Racine Public Library, Camp Anokijig and the local Rotary Foundation.

“After our traditional Vegas Night event was cancelled in February due to the pandemic, we were looking for an alternative fundraiser that would attract families,” said club president Chris Terry. “The committee has done an outstanding job developing this new event that is sure to be a hit for kids of all ages.”

There is no admission fee for the event or for the lawn games and other activities provided by the Racine Public Library, along with the Bookmobile. Wristbands for $5 will be sold for unlimited access to the two bouncy houses.

Fans of Scooby Doo will enjoy seeing the Original Mystery Machine, owned by Hanna-Barbera Studios. The 1966 Dodge A100 was used for promotional purposes for the animated cartoon series.