Root River Paddle Challenge is May 8

CALEDONIA — The Root River Paddle Challenge will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8. It will begin at Linwood Park, 7430 5 Mile Road, and ends at Horlick Dam.

The Root River provides a diverse set of paddling conditions as it winds its way through Caledonia in Racine County. Depending upon water levels and sections paddled, participants can get everything from quiet lake paddling to fast rapids in an environment that ranges from scenic rural woodlands to parks and wetlands. The course is approximately 8 miles and takes about 2.5 hours to complete.