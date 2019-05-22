RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 Sixth St., will be open for public canoeing, kayaking, fishing, and youth educational workshops from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays beginning June 1.
Rental prices are:
- Canoes, $15/hour
- Tandem kayaks, $15/hour
- Single kayaks, $10/hour
- Daily boating pass, $40
- Season passes, $50 individual, $90 for family of four.
Student discounts are available with a valid ID. Organizations and citizen groups may rent the facility during the week and at night for $25 an hour or $75 an hour with unlimited boating access.
Workshops
The Root River Voyager Series, environmental education workshops for youth ages 9 and older, run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, June 1-Aug. 24. Topics include the basics of canoeing and kayaking, river animals and water science. Registration is a one-time $10 fee. Registrations may be made at the center during operating hours or by emailing rec@uwp.edu. Same-day registrations are welcomed. A complete schedule of classes can be found at www.uwp.edu/REC.
The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine, with a mission is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.
For more information, email rec@uwp.edu, call 262-595-2912 or go to www.uwp.edu/REC.
