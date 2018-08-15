RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 Sixth St., is open for public canoeing, kayaking, fishing, and youth educational workshops from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Rental prices are:
- Canoes: $15/hour
- Tandem kayaks: $15/hour
- Single kayaks: $10/hour
- Daily boating pass: $40
- Season passes: $50 for individual, $90 for family of four
Student discounts are available with a valid ID
Organizations and citizen groups may rent the facility during the week and at night for $25/hour or $75/hour with unlimited boating access.
The Root River Voyager Series, an environmental education workshop for youth ages 9 and older, runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. Topics will include the basics of canoeing and kayaking, river animals, water science and more.
Registration is a one-time, $10 fee. Registrations may be made at the center during operating hours or by emailing rec@uwp.edu. Same-day registrations are also welcome. A complete schedule of classes can be found at www.uwp.edu/REC.
The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine, with a mission is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration, and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.
For more information email rec@uwp.edu, call 262-595-2912, or visit our website www.uwp.edu/REC.
