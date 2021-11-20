Root-Pike WIN's executive director awarded

SOMERS — Dave Giordano, Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network’s (WIN) executive director, has been named Land and Water Conservationist of the Year by the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.

Presented on Aug. 21, this prestigious award honors individuals for outstanding contributions to the conservation of land and water within the fields of watershed management, soil conservation measures, wetlands conservation, wild rivers protection and protection of surface or groundwater water quality. Nominated by Roger Chernik, Root-Pike WIN’s past board president, this award shines a light on the progress Root-Pike WIN has made in the last five years.

With local organizational support, Giordano and the Root-Pike WIN team have had the ability to take on more projects and programs that positively affect the health of Lake Michigan's watersheds.

Giordano's many accomplishments since becoming the executive director include the revitalization and customization of stormwater pollution education for 22 municipalities throughout southeastern Wisconsin, as well as the creation of a public-private partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to implement the new and innovative Regenerative Stormwater Conveyance System (RSC), a series of infiltration pools that effectively reduce stormwater pollutants and flooding issues.

He has also worked to finalize the EPA/DNR-approved Nine-Key Element Wind Point Watershed Plan and has brought more than 50 Nine-Key Element projects forward that directly impact the five watersheds of southeastern Wisconsin.

“Dave has been working for more than a decade to improve the rivers that flow into Lake Michigan. People who know him praise him for his many qualities and attributes, including his excellent interpersonal skills that facilitate collaboration,” said Chernik.

Mike Luba, Root-Pike WIN's current board president, commends Giordano's ability to build partnerships and secure the necessary funding to initiate the various watershed projects that have begun since his inception as executive director.

"Root-Pike WIN has gone from the planning stage to the implementation stage. Dave has led this huge step for an organization of our size," said Luba.

“Without the collaboration and determination of our staff, board, members, volunteers and funders, this award would not be possible," said Giordano. "I am grateful for and humbled by all they have done to help me and Root-Pike WI fix our broken watersheds.”

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network Inc. is a nonprofit that restores, protects and sustains the Root-Pike basin by building partnerships to advance projects that benefit some of the most degraded watersheds in Wisconsin.

