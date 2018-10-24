RACINE — Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network was awarded Racine County's Community Impact Award for 2018 from Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave Oct. 9.
"For 20 years, Root-Pike WIN has brought together municipalities, residents, donors and experts to improve the environment in southeastern Wisconsin and Racine County," said Delagrave. "That spirit of cooperation has protected the watersheds in our region, improved water quality and made Racine County a better place. I am grateful to recognize Root-Pike WIN with a Community Impact Award for creating places where people want to live, work and invest."
Root-Pike WIN advanced more than 50 restoration projects and reached more 125,000 people in southeast Wisconsin with clean water best practices through its relationship with Racine County and other municipal partners in southeastern Wisconsin.
To get involved, go to www.rootpikewin.org or call 262-496-2199.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.