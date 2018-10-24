Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network was awarded Racine County's Community Impact Award for 2018 from Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave Oct. 9.

"For 20 years, Root-Pike WIN has brought together municipalities, residents, donors and experts to improve the environment in southeastern Wisconsin and Racine County," said Delagrave. "That spirit of cooperation has protected the watersheds in our region, improved water quality and made Racine County a better place. I am grateful to recognize Root-Pike WIN with a Community Impact Award for creating places where people want to live, work and invest."

Root-Pike WIN advanced more than 50 restoration projects and reached more 125,000 people in southeast Wisconsin with clean water best practices through its relationship with Racine County and other municipal partners in southeastern Wisconsin.

To get involved, go to www.rootpikewin.org or call 262-496-2199.

