{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., will hold a dinner and ceremony to honor living and deceased veterans on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with a cash bar. The opening ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and will be followed with a U.S Marine Corps birthday celebration and dinner at 5:30 p.m. A program with Medal of Honor review and challenge coin presentations takes place at 6:30 p.m.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The cost to attend is $25. Seating is limited. To access a registration form, go to www.romalodge.com. Registration forms may also be obtained at Roma Lodge. For more information, call Rick Bonanno at 262-914-1509.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments