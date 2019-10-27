MOUNT PLEASANT — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., will hold a dinner and ceremony to honor living and deceased veterans on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with a cash bar. The opening ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and will be followed with a U.S Marine Corps birthday celebration and dinner at 5:30 p.m. A program with Medal of Honor review and challenge coin presentations takes place at 6:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
The cost to attend is $25. Seating is limited. To access a registration form, go to www.romalodge.com. Registration forms may also be obtained at Roma Lodge. For more information, call Rick Bonanno at 262-914-1509.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.