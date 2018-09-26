RACINE — Rocktoberfest will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St.
Music will be provided by Blackwater, HIWATT — The WHO Tribute Band and Fall Hazard. There will also be raffles, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
Admission is $10 and two nonperishable food items.
This is a Eagles Aerie No. 281 state project fundraiser to benefit Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Child Abuse Prevention and Camp Hometown Heroes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.