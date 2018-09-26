Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Rocktoberfest will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St.

Music will be provided by Blackwater, HIWATT — The WHO Tribute Band and Fall Hazard. There will also be raffles, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

Admission is $10 and two nonperishable food items.

This is a Eagles Aerie No. 281 state project fundraiser to benefit Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Child Abuse Prevention and Camp Hometown Heroes.

