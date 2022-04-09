Rochester plans Arbor Day celebration

ROCHESTER — The Village of Rochester is kicking off its celebration of Arbor Day with an art contest that runs through April, culminating in a ceremony and public tree planting April 30 at the village’s municipal building, 300 W. Spring St.

The village’s creative arts contest is intended to get citizens in the spirit of Arbor Day, and is open to families with children ages 6-10 and youth ages 11-18. The winners in each contest will be awarded a tree, to be planted at their home or elsewhere.

Participants can design a poster, write a poem or short story, make a collage or a diorama with a tree/Arbor Day theme or more.

DW Coffee, 201 W. Main St., is hosting a creative arts day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Materials will be available for individuals and families to make a project highlighting the impact of trees on the environment or in their own lives.

Projects are due by 5 p.m. April 27 at the Rochester Public Library, 208 W. Spring St. Call 262-534-3533 for more details. Judging will take place the morning of April 30.

Planting event

The village will host a public planting event and ceremony commemorating Arbor Day and honoring the creative arts contest winners on Saturday, April 30. The village will plant 16 trees representing 14 different species in its arboretum at Rochester Commons, which includes the village hall and library. Trees to be planted include a black cherry, butternut and Kentucky coffee tree.

A short ceremony will take place featuring an Arbor Day proclamation, the awarding of the contest prizes and the planting of the new trees. Cake and refreshments will follow.

The village is also applying for the Tree City, USA designation through the Arbor Day Foundation, and the arboretum plays a key role. The goal is to showcase different species of trees that would do well in the village’s environment.

Arbor Day is April 29. For more information, go to arborday.org/celebrate or https://rochesterwi.gov.

