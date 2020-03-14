Roberto and Rosa Aquina are St. Patrick's Persons of the Year

RACINE — St. Patrick’s Catholic Church is honoring Roberto and Rosa Aquino as their 40th annual St. Patrick’s Persons of the Year.

The Aquinos are being honored for have generously given of their time and talent to their faith families for nearly 40 years, beginning at Cristo Rey parish in 1982. Roberto was invited to join the choir and soon convinced Rosa to add her voice to the group. That led the couple to serving the people of Cristo Rey in varied capacities including participating on parish leadership councils, organizing parish festivals, preparing couples for matrimony and parents for their children’s baptisms, and cooking for Sunday morning fundraising breakfasts. They participated regularly as Eucharistic ministers and readers at Mass, in addition to their 20 years with the choir.

In November 2014 when Cristo Rey and St. Patrick parishes were merged, the couple brought their leadership talents, their dedication to their faith and their willingness to serve to the combined parish of St. Patrick’s.

“Our strong faith keeps us going and able to be there for each other, for our family and for people who need our help,” said the Aquinos.