RNW holds K-9 officer donation drive

RACINE — National Crime Prevention Month is observed each October. This annual designation recognizes and promotes the practice of proactive crime prevention. It is successful when neighbors report anything suspicious or illegal to law enforcement, work along with law enforcement to address neighborhood concerns or issues and problem-solve solutions together.
As a tribute to area law enforcement professionals, their commitment to community engagement and their dedication to building successful law enforcement-citizen partnerships, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. is holding a K-9 Officers Donation Drive through Oct. 31.
The drive benefits K-9 officer programs throughout Racine County. There are 13 “paw-enforcement officers” in Racine County: Five dogs serve with the City of Racine Police Department, three dogs are with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, two work with the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department, and the City of Burlington and the Villages of Caledonia and Sturtevant Police Departments employ one dog each.
Donations provide training, veterinarian care and food for the K-9 Officer units. Contributions can be made online at racinenw.com/donation.html. Checks, payable to Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc., can be mailed to 800 Center St., Room 316, Racine, WI, 53403.
