MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Lutheran High School Golf Outing will held Monday, Aug. 6, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road. Check-in will begin at 10:30 a.m., lunch will be served at 10:45 a.m. and a shotgun start will begin at noon.
Golfers will enjoy 18 holes of golf with four-golfer scramble and individual-play options available. They will also receive lunch and dinner. A cash bar will be offered at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and awards and prizes at 7 p.m.
The cost is $175. Proceeds will benefit the school's athletic department. Online registration and printable forms are available at RacineLutheran.org. For more information, call 262-637-6538 or email klong@RacineLutheran.org.
