RKCAA seeks new Racine County ambassador

RACINE — The Board of Directors of Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc. (RKCAA) is searching for a new ambassador. One Racine County resident is sought to represent the interests of Racine County’s low-income community.
RKCAA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing services to low-income individuals and families in rural and urban areas. Founded in 1967, the agency’s mission is to improve lives by providing quality programs and innovative solutions for individuals and families.
RKCAA provides an array of services to low-income residents of Racine and Kenosha counties. Services include the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, the Skills Enhancement Program and the Weatherization Assistance Program.
RKCAA is governed by a three-part Board structure (public officials, civic group representatives, and representatives of the low-income) from Racine and Kenosha counties. These volunteers set policy and provide oversight for the organization.
Nominees and the newly-elected representative must reside in Racine County. Those seeking election to the Board may pick up a nomination form at the RKCAA Racine office, 2113 N. Wisconsin St.
Nomination forms are also be available on the RKCAA website, rkcaa.org. Forms must be returned to the Racine office by Wednesday, Aug. 19, for consideration.
A slate of candidates will be created from the pool of nominees who meet the deadline and the residency requirement. An election will be held at the site above from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, for Racine County residents. One Racine County representative will be elected by the low-income community of that county. All Racine County residents whose income fall within 125% of the 2020 federal poverty guidelines are encouraged to vote in this election. The elected official will be notified by Sept. 3 and officially seated at the Sept. 24 Board of Directors meeting.
Board members serve three-year terms and may serve no more than two consecutive terms. Board meetings are currently held at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday in January, March, April, September, October and November. Due to the public health emergency, meetings are currently held virtually.
