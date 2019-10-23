BRISTOL — The Riverport Chorus is seeking women who like to sing for its holiday performances in December.
Rehearsals are held from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Mondays, Oct. 28-Dec. Dec. 2, at Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St.
The chorus is a Sweet Adelines chapter of more than 30 women from southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois who sing a cappella harmony in the barbershop style.
For more information or to hire Riverport to sing at a holiday event, contact Donna Sanders at 262-914-6421 or go to riverportchorus.org.
