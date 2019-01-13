CALEDONIA — Chili Winter Evening & Candlelight Trails is scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
Visitors will be led by candlelight through winter forest trails and then return to a pot of chili warming over the open fire, sweet treats around the campfire and live music. Snowshoes and cross-country skis will be available for rent to explore the wintry trails. If there is not enough snow, the trails will still be open for a candlelight hike.
There is no charge for the candlelight trails hike. The chili dinner costs $15 for adults and $6 for children ages 12 and younger. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Vegetarian options are available. Beer and wine will be sold.
For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.