 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

River Bend story trail to open March 1

  • 0

CALEDONIA — The story trail at River Bend Nature Center will be open March 1-31 with the first book of this year.

The story trail is one of three segments of the Andis Chickadee Trail, an interactive trail designed to engage children and people of all ages in an unstructured exploration of nature. The trail includes a monthly story trail, a natural playscape and an interpretive nature trail. The book featured on the story trail changes monthly.

The trails at River Bend are open daily from dawn until dusk. For more information, go to RiverBendRacine.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community Newsletter: NAMI Racine

Community Newsletter: NAMI Racine

As we navigate through early months of 2022, NAMI Racine remains grateful for its good health, community members and volunteers. NAMI thanks a…

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways older adults can improve fitness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News