 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

River Bend schedules Summer Nature Camp

  • 0
River Bend summer nature camp photo

Summer Nature Camp participants pose for a photo with a sailboat they constructed.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is taking registration for its Summer Nature Camp for youth ages 4 to 12.

Weekly sessions are held June 12 to Aug. 11. Camps run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an extended day option until 5:30 p.m.

Campers spend their days outdoors exploring, playing, learning and relaxing, rain or shine. Weekly themes inspire young adventurers as they play, learn, meet new friends and relax in River Bend’s forest, prairie, ponds and river. Hiking, canoeing, kayaking, archery and survival skills are all part of the mix in a safe, positive and engaging atmosphere where campers learn to understand and enjoy the natural world. Underlying the fun, the children are engaged in a strong environmental education curriculum.

Registration is required. Go to RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Television Q&A: Will there be more dispatches from 'Alaska Daily'?

Television Q&A: Will there be more dispatches from 'Alaska Daily'?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I loved “Alaska Daily” and it disappeared. It was on ABC, but will it be back somewhere else? A: The journalism drama starring Hilary Swank will be back for what ABC is calling its “winter premiere” on Feb. 23. This is the time of year when many shows take breaks to make room for holiday programming (and when many TV viewers are instead busy with ...

Community Newsletter: AAUW Racine

Community Newsletter: AAUW Racine

RACINE — AAUW Racine members got in the holiday spirit as the Gilmore Fine Arts School Madrigal Singers performed at the December branch meeti…

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddle up for another 'Yellowstone' prequel in '1923'

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddle up for another 'Yellowstone' prequel in '1923'

The growing "Yellowstone" universe has developed a pretty clear formula, which starts with an older movie star espousing square-jawed western values, surrounding them with a younger cast and the trappings of a soap opera. With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddling up "1923" takes the star quality to the next level, putting a shiny bow on a pretty basic package.

Ask Mr. Dad: Arguing in front of the kids

Ask Mr. Dad: Arguing in front of the kids

Dear Mr. Dad: My wife and I have always had a loud relationship. There's never any physical violence, but we do tend to argue a lot. One recent source of disagreements is whether it's OK to argue in front of our kids, who are 5 and 8. What's your take?

Janelle Monáe, the not-so-secret weapon of 'Glass Onion'

Janelle Monáe, the not-so-secret weapon of 'Glass Onion'

As much as Janelle Monáe has been a natural, full-body entertainer and a red-carpet head-turner, it has sometimes seemed since her two 2016 big-screen debuts in “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight” that Hollywood hasn’t known quite how to fully harness the wide-ranging talents of such a self-propelled, mold-breaking Black female artist. But in Rian Johnson’s whodunit sequel “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Monáe may have found a film to suit her proclivity for shape shifting. In Johnson’s puzzle box of a movie, Monáe’s character is the most mysterious and enigmatic of a colorful ensemble. If “Knives Out” gave Ana de Armas a chance to shine, “Glass Onion” is a revelation of Monáe’s many layers.

Watch Now: Related Video

The secret to a long and healthy life? Drink water

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News