CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering these youth events:

  • Summer Nature Camp, June 17-Aug. 16. One-week sessions for ages 4-13 are held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with extended camp available until 5:30 p.m. Participants explore nature, canoeing, archery and getting dirty. Fee: $160. A limited number of scholarships are available.
  • Youth Canoe Camp, 1:30-4 p.m. June 24-27 or July 29-Aug. 1, or Youth Kayak Camp, 1:30-4 p.m. June 17-20, July 22-25 or Aug. 12-15. Participants ages 10-15 can perfect their paddling with more in-depth instruction and more time on the Root River. Students are taught how to safely and effectively maneuver a canoe or kayak on flat water and learn paddling skills, including basic strokes and safety instruction. The camp will be led by a certified American Canoe Association instructor. Fee: $60.
  • Tiny Tots, naturalist program for ages 2-4 and an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. May 28, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 22. Part of the program is outdoors. Fee: $15.

To register or for more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515 or send email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.

