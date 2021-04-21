River Bend offers Wildlife Wonders family program

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a Wildlife Wonders family program in May.
In this program, participants will take a deeper look into the ecology and adaptations that help wildlife survive in the woods of River Bend. Led by a River Bend naturalist, the program begins with an intimate look at the anatomical and physiological designs of species native to southeastern Wisconsin — from their skulls to their furs — followed by a guided hike to look for signs of wildlife. The naturalist will adjust the complexity of the program to suit the members of a group.
Group size is limited to eight participants and good shoes should be worn for the trails.
This one-hour program is offered Monday through Saturday by appointment. The cost is $30 per group. For reservations, call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.