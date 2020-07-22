River Bend offers sunset paddle on Root River

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering canoe and kayak rentals from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, with boats returning at 9 p.m.

Participants will experience nature at dusk on the Root River and possibly catch a glimpse of wildlife on the riverbank amid the sounds of summer insects and night birds.

The cost is $30 per boat. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.

Canoes and kayaks are also available for rent from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, go to RiverBendRacine.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0