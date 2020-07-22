River Bend offers sunset paddle on Root River

RACINE — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering canoe and kayak rentals from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, with boats returning at 9 p.m.
Participants will experience nature at dusk on the Root River and possibly catch a glimpse of wildlife on the riverbank amid the sounds of summer insects and night birds.
The cost is $30 per boat. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
Canoes and kayaks are also available for rent from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, go to RiverBendRacine.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!