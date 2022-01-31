River Bend offers summer nature camps

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is now enrolling children ages 4-13 in its summer nature camps.

In each weekly session, campers are free to simply “be a kid” while exploring the forest, fields, prairie, ponds and river and making friends. Campers learn to understand and enjoy the natural world in a safe, non-competitive and positive atmosphere.

Camps offer canoeing, archery, environmental education, bushcraft, campfire cooking, hiking, survival skills and just plain outdoor fun. More information about camp and weekly themes is available at riverbendracine.org, by calling 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0