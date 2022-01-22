 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

River Bend offers summer nature camps

  • 0
Pond scooping

River Bend summer campers go pond scooping.

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is now enrolling children ages 4-13 in its summer nature camps.

In each weekly session, campers are free to simply “be a kid” while exploring the forest, fields, prairie, ponds and river and making friends. Campers learn to understand and enjoy the natural world in a safe, non-competitive and positive atmosphere.

Camps offer canoeing, archery, environmental education, bushcraft, campfire cooking, hiking, survival skills and just plain outdoor fun. More information about camp and weekly themes is available at riverbendracine.org, by calling 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheers to a healthier you in 2022

Cheers to a healthier you in 2022

Food is the ultimate uniter, bringing us together with stories and laughter. We share this experience during the holidays, followed by the new…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News