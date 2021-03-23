 Skip to main content
River Bend offers Summer Nature Camp
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is enrolling children ages 4-13 in its Summer Nature Camps.

Weekly sessions give children an opportunity to simply “be a kid” while exploring the forest, fields, prairie, ponds and river and making friends. Campers learn to understand and enjoy the natural world in a safe, noncompetitive and positive atmosphere. Camp activities include canoeing, archery, environmental education and bushcraft.

Information about camp and weekly themes is available at riverbendracine.org, by calling 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.

