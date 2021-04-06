 Skip to main content
River Bend offers kayaking, canoeing classes
KAYAKING/CANOEING CLASSES

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering these classes for ages 14 to adult:

  • "Introduction to Kayaking," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 15.
  • "Introduction to Canoeing," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 29.

Taught by American Canoe Association certified instructors, and following ACA guidelines, participants will learn terminology, basic strokes and partner cooperation, with a focus on safety and responsible paddling.

The cost is $40 for each class. To register call 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendracine.org.

