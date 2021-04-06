River Bend offers kayaking, canoeing classes

KAYAKING/CANOEING CLASSES
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering these classes for ages 14 to adult:
- "Introduction to Kayaking," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 15.
- "Introduction to Canoeing," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 29.
Taught by American Canoe Association certified instructors, and following ACA guidelines, participants will learn terminology, basic strokes and partner cooperation, with a focus on safety and responsible paddling.
The cost is $40 for each class. To register call 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendracine.org.
