CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a "Archery" class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 22, April 5 and May 10.

Open to ages 7 and older, attendees will learn how to use a recurve bow in a non-competitive atmosphere. Classes will be held indoors unless weather is nice.

The cost is $15 for the first class; $5 for additional classes. Registration is required by calling 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendracine.org.