River Bend offering Summer Nature Camp for youth

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is enrolling children ages 4-13 for Summer Nature Camp. Weekly sessions are held June 13-Aug. 12.
Campers spend their days outside exploring, playing, learning and relaxing. Weekly themes inspire young adventurers as they learn and play in River Bend’s 78 acres of ponds, prairie and forest. Canoeing, kayaking, archery and survival skills. Underlying the fun, the children are engaged in a strong environmental education curriculum.
Camps run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an extended day option until 5:30 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, go to RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515.