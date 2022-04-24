 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
River Bend offering Summer Nature Camp for youth

River Bend Summer Nature Camp

River Bend Nature Center summer nature camp participants attempt to launch a raft they built into the Root River.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is enrolling children ages 4-13 for Summer Nature Camp. Weekly sessions are held June 13-Aug. 12.

Campers spend their days outside exploring, playing, learning and relaxing. Weekly themes inspire young adventurers as they learn and play in River Bend’s 78 acres of ponds, prairie and forest. Canoeing, kayaking, archery and survival skills. Underlying the fun, the children are engaged in a strong environmental education curriculum.

Camps run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an extended day option until 5:30 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, go to RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515.

