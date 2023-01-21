River Bend Nature Center offers classes, programs

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay, is offering these classes/programs:
- "Fly Tying Workshop," for ages 12 and older, 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 29. Participants will learn how to tie flies, understand the dynamics of casting, and explore the ecology of our rivers and streams. Fly tying kits will be available to use at each workshop; however, participants are encouraged to bring their own. Fee: $15 for first class; participation in additional classes, $5. Classes will also be held Feb. 12 or 26, March 11 or 25, and April 2, 16 or 30.
- "American Kestrels," 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Patrick Ready of the Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine will host a presentation on monitoring the American kestrel. He has been monitoring American Kestrel boxes for Madison Audubon for 10 years.
- "Archery Class," for ages 7 and older, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, Participants will learn how to use a recurve bow at this indoor class. Fee: $15; $5 for participation in additional class.
- "A Sugar Bush Experience," mid-February through March. Participants learn and engage in each aspect of the maple sugaring experience. A naturalist will guide private groups through the forest to drill and tap a maple tree, collect and carry buckets of sap back to the evaporator for boiling, and taste the progression from sap to syrup to sugar. This one-hour, outdoor program is offered Monday through Saturday by appointment. Group size is limited to 10 people. Fee: $60.
Advance registration is required for all events. Call 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendracine.org.