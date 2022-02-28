River Bend March story trail is open

CALEDONIA — The story trail at River Bend Nature Center will be open through March 31 with the first book of this year.

The story trail is one of three segments of the Andis Chickadee Trail, an interactive trail designed to engage children and people of all ages in an unstructured exploration of nature. The trail includes a monthly story trail, a natural playscape and an interpretive nature trail. The book featured on the story trail changes monthly.