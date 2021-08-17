 Skip to main content
River Bend hosting nature camps

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering nature camp by the day for ages 7-13 from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 19-20.

Participants can sign up for one or more days. Events include paddling on the river, archery, camp games, campfire cooking, and exploring the forests, prairie, ponds and riverbanks of the nature center.

A sunset camp for ages 7 to 9 will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. Campers will experience nightfall in the forest. Activities include canoeing, campfire cooking, evening explorations and general camp fun.

The cost per day is $35. Registration is required by calling River Bend at 262-989-6201 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org.

