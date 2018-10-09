Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A free Health & Wellness Fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road.

Open house tours will be available, as well as flu shots (bring insurance card), health-related opportunities for seniors and raffle prizes.

Ridgewood will also have a Job Fair for nurses and CNA's to stop in and fill out an application.

The event is co-sponsored by the Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association.

