RACINE — A free Health & Wellness Fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road.
Open house tours will be available, as well as flu shots (bring insurance card), health-related opportunities for seniors and raffle prizes.
Ridgewood will also have a Job Fair for nurses and CNA's to stop in and fill out an application.
The event is co-sponsored by the Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association.
