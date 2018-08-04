Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CALEDONIA — The Ride for Renewables is set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11, at the We Energies Trail entrance, 7 Mile Road and Highway 32.

The 2018 Ride for Renewables is a group bike ride hosted by the Clean Power Coalition of Southeast Wisconsin to highlight the unhealthy nature of coal and the importance of switching to clean energy. The Ride for Renewables will provide an opportunity to learn about power in Oak Creek while getting exercise and having fun.

The ride will start at the We Energies Trail. Participants will hear from some of the neighbors of the We Energies’ Oak Creek coal-fired power plants. Riders will then travel past coal-filled train cars to the turnaround point where there will be opportunities to hear other speakers, see the power plants and Lake Michigan shoreline, and enjoy refreshments before returning to the starting point.

The ride will last about 90 minutes including stops and talks. The length is about 6 miles round trip.

After the ride, there will be a pizza party at the Eco-Justice Center where attendees can see the center’s renewable energy generators, including solar panels and a wind turbine.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

Load comments