RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition Health and Wellness Task Force will host its first annual Racine Wellness Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Gateway Technical College's Racine Building, 1001 Main St.

The event will feature community resources, food and more.

For registration and more information, contact the RIC office at 262-635-9532. 

