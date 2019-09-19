RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition Health and Wellness Task Force will host its first annual Racine Wellness Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Gateway Technical College's Racine Building, 1001 Main St.
The event will feature community resources, food and more.
For registration and more information, contact the RIC office at 262-635-9532.
RIC a bunch of knuckleheads. Socialism at its best.
