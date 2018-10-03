RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition will hold its annual banquet at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. The public is invited.
RIC is celebrating 25 years. The coalition joins together 28 diverse, local faith communities by identifying and building on core spiritual values that are shared across the traditions. Working cooperatively, the group seeks to address the root causes of social justice problems and to provide leadership for new ways of thinking and acting.
Rep. Evan Goyke is the keynote speaker. "Criminal Justice Reform" is the topic of his speech. A silent auction begins at 5 p.m. and dinner is served at 6 p.m.
The cost to attend is $50. Call 262-635-9532 for reservations by Oct. 9.
