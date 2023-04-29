RACINE — Racine Interfaith Coalition celebrated Earth Day this year by introducing its newest task force, the Environmental Justice Task Force.

The task force will work to fight eco injustices, which are the exposure of poor and marginalized communities to harms from hazardous waste, resource extraction and other land uses from which they do not receive benefits.

Lead poisoning is a statewide tragedy that disproportionately targets children in Racine.

According to the Department of Health Services' 2014 Report on Childhood Lead Poisoning in Wisconsin, "if lead poisoning in children were eliminated, the state would save $7 billion in costs for medical treatment, special education, and crime and juvenile delinquency."

The Rights of Nature movement, another focus of the eco justice task force, believes that human beings are meant to live in community with the other living things of our Earth.

"I’m excited to help reach our task force goals to defend all forms of life on earth by building relationships with other environmental groups and all who are interested in promoting eco justice," stated Linda Boyle, RIC co-president. "The RIC Eco Justice Task Force welcomes anyone who is interested in helping eradicate eco injustices."

For more information, email ricracine1993@gmail.com or call 262-635-9532.