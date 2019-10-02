RACINE — Racine Interfaith Coalition will hold its annual banquet and silent auction Sunday, Oct. 13, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the silent auction; dinner and program start at 6 p.m.
Jody Bloyer, deputy chief of Secondary Transformation for the Racine Unified School District, will speak on the topic, "It takes a CommUNITY."
Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased via the RIC Facebook page, by calling the RIC office at 262-635-9532 or send email to ricracine1993@gmail.com. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 9. Tickets will not be available at the door.
