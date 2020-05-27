Reward cards for frontline heroes

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. has teamed up with Downtown Racine businesses to create a rewards program for people that have worked the frontlines doing essential work during the COVID-19 epidemic. These cards can be shown at more than 25 downtown business for free merchandise, discounts, and free classes and passes.
More than 5,000 reward cards are being distributed to all staff at Ascension All Saints, Aurora, Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Festival Food, Pick ‘n Save, Piggly Wiggly, U.S. Postal Service workers, Stowell & Associates and Lakeview Pharmacy.
Any business that has frontline employees can request cards through DRC by calling 262-634-6002 or email events@racinedowntown.com with number of staff members.
