Revitalized home up for sale

Racine — Racine Revitalization Partnership Inc. (RRP) announces the completion of a new three-bedroom home with detached garage at 1624 Phillips Ave.

RRP acquires properties through its partnerships with the City and County of Racine, private donations and directly through the real estate market. As a community housing development organization, RRP reinvests any revenue it generates back into the community by providing affordable housing as well as education, workforce opportunities, neighborhood beautification and community events.

Ed Miller, RRP executive director, stated that affordable housing is a catalyst for stabilizing neighborhoods. By increasing homeownership opportunities, developing landlords, and teaching renters’ rights and responsibilities, RRP’s mission serves the community by improving health, employment and educational outcomes.

All RRP homes are energy efficient, adhering to the standards set by Focus on Energy.

Deborah Price of Coldwell Banker Real Estate is showing the Phillips Avenue home.

To make a donation or for more information on RRP’s mission, contact Ed Miller at 262-456-2340 or via email at ed@revitalizeracine.org or go to http://revitalizeracine.org.

