Retired Army veteran publishes book

Name: Maurice M. Jenkins
Age: 50
Current town/city of residence: Racine
Occupation: U.S. Army retired, published author.
Title of book and publisher: “Now I Know Why I Was Chosen.”
Synopsis of book (plot): Journey back to Christ after getting shot in the head.
Is this your first book? No.
Why did you write the book? To share my life story and help people find hope.
How long did it take you to write the book? Eight months.
How did you get interested in writing? My dream and vision from God.
Where is the book available for purchase? amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
Is the book available at the library? No, but it will be soon.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: http://facebook.com/Mauricej1972.
