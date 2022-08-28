 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Retired Army veteran publishes book

Name: Maurice M. Jenkins

Age: 50

Current town/city of residence: Racine

Occupation: U.S. Army retired, published author.

Title of book and publisher: “Now I Know Why I Was Chosen.”

Synopsis of book (plot): Journey back to Christ after getting shot in the head.

Is this your first book? No.

Why did you write the book? To share my life story and help people find hope.

How long did it take you to write the book? Eight months.

How did you get interested in writing? My dream and vision from God.

People are also reading…

Where is the book available for purchase? amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Is the book available at the library? No, but it will be soon.

Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: http://facebook.com/Mauricej1972.

If you are a Racine County author that has published a book within the last year and would like to be featured in Our Authors, please send request to Loreen Mohr via email at Loreen.Mohr@Lee.net.

