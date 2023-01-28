SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education, in partnership with The Impact of Leadership Podcast, will host Tod Bolsinger in a workshop titled “Resilient Leadership: Leadership in Uncharted Territory” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Student Ballroom Center, 900 Wood Road, and via livestream. Bolsinger is the co-owner and principal of AE Sloan Leadership Inc., an executive coaching and consulting firm

Bolsinger will address some of the questions that have challenged those in leadership positions over the last two years. These questions include how to lead others and remain resilient through times of unprecedented change; how to manage others and avoid burnout through extreme circumstances; and how to continue to lead others when the previous leadership roadmap no longer applies as we adopt new normal ways of operating and doing business. Bolsinger will address these questions and provide unique resources to help foster the resilient leadership skills necessary to adapt to our rapidly changing world.