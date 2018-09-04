Subscribe for 17¢ / day

STURTEVANT — Four residents from Racine-based Ascension Living Shorelight at Siena participated in the 32nd Tri-County Senior Olympics Aug. 8 at Fountain Banquet Hall.

In addition to the Ascension Living Shorelight at Siena team, the event drew more than 100 of seniors from skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living communities and memory care centers in Racine, Walworth and Kenosha counties to compete in nine events.

The memorable day was sponsored by the Western Racine Kiwanis Club and featured live entertainment, medals, and photo opportunities with Miss Racine, Miss Wisconsin and Miss Kenosha.

“We were thrilled to see our resident’s talents shine during the Senior Olympics,” said Lisa Wiedholz, community relations director, Ascension Living Shorelight at Siena. “Not only was the event fun, it helped our care team provide personalized support and further our connection to the residents who participated.”

